|
|
HALVERSON Joan Isabella Passed away peacefully 05.04.2019 Aged 78 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved wife of RAYMOND. Loving mother and mother-in-law to LEANNE and GEOFF, TONY, and SANDY. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother. A loved and cherished member of the MATTHEWS and HALVERSON FAMILIES. Relatives and Friends of JOAN are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this THURSDAY, 11.4.2019 at 2.30pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 10, 2019