Joan HARRISON

HARRISON Sister Damian (Joan Harrison) Late of Calvary St Martin de Porres Retirement Community, Waratah Passed away 01.03.2019 The Sisters of St. Joseph, Lochinvar, the Harrison, Coleman, Jones and Lowrie Families invite Relatives, Friends and former students to join in Celebrating Mass of Christian Burial and Funeral for our much loved SisterDamian, beloved Sister, Aunt, Great Aunt and Great Great Aunty Joan, in St. Patrick's Parish Church, Lochinvar, this Friday, 08.03.2019 at 10.00am. Following the Eucharistic Celebration, interment will take place in the Sisters' section of the Catholic Cemetery, Lochinvar. "May her gracious soul enjoy eternal rest." C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4932 7744 www.crsmyth.com.au



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
