McCABE Joan Late of Speers Point Aged 87 Years Beloved wife of Allan (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Damon and Gabrielle, Scott, Clayton (dec'd) and Jason. Much loved grandma of Andrew, Anna, Lucy and Patrick. Loving great grandma of Abbie, Liv, Max and Mia. Loved sister of Geoffrey, Graham, John (dec'd) and Madylyn and sister-in-law, aunt and great aunt to their families. Relatives and friends of Joan are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, Main Road Boolaroo this Wednesday morning 5th June 2019 Funeral Mass commencing at 11am. A private cremation will follow. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made at leukaemiafoundation.org.au Forever In Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 1, 2019