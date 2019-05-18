|
|
SUTHERLAND (Nee: Daniel) Joan Late of Mayfield
Passed peacefully
17th May 2019
Aged 88 years
Dearly loved wife of Bill. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Terry and Sue, Cheryl and Richard, Tony and Sandy, and Suellen. Cherished nanna of Shannon and Becky, Danielle, Christopher, Michael, Joshua (dec'd) and Jack. Great Nanna of Holden, Connor, Parker, Lillian and William. Loved sister of Mona, Lorraine and Ray.
Family and friends of Joan are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 23rd May 2019, commencing at 2.30pm
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019