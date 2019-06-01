|
|
VERSCHELDEN (Nee: Cowie) Joan Late of
Belmont North
Passed peacefully
28th May 2019
Aged 79 years
Dearly loved Wife of John. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Brad and Jenny, Kelly and Mark. Adored Nanny of Mitchell, Mathew, Joshua, Timothy, Thomas and Justin. Cherished Great Oma of Blake and Aleyah. Loved Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunty of their families.
Family and friends of Joan are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Thursday 6th June 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 1, 2019