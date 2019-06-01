Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan VERSCHELDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan VERSCHELDEN

Notice Condolences

Joan VERSCHELDEN Notice
VERSCHELDEN (Nee: Cowie) Joan Late of

Belmont North

Passed peacefully

28th May 2019

Aged 79 years



Dearly loved Wife of John. Much loved Mother and Mother-in-law of Brad and Jenny, Kelly and Mark. Adored Nanny of Mitchell, Mathew, Joshua, Timothy, Thomas and Justin. Cherished Great Oma of Blake and Aleyah. Loved Sister, Sister-in-law, Aunty of their families.



Family and friends of Joan are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Thursday 6th June 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.