|
|
MINSLOW JOANNE (NEE)
Greenwell
Formerly of
Blacksmiths
Passed peacefully
14th March 2019
Aged 61 years
Dearly loved partner of Peter. Much loved mum and mother-in-law of Eve and Doug, Abe and Kristie. Loving grandma of Duke, Tex and Boon. Cherished sister and sister-in-law of Vicki and John. Much loved aunty of Raymond and Nicole, Corey and Bo. Loved great aunt of Cody, Billy, Zac, Chloe, Callum and Daniel.
Family and friends of Jo are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Thursday 21st March 2019 service commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 16 to Mar. 19, 2019