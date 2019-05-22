Home
JOE SMITH

Notice Condolences

JOE SMITH Notice
SMITH JOE Late of Fern Bay

Formerly of Wallsend

Passed peacefully

18th May 2019

Aged 93 years



Dearly loved husband of Heather. Much loved father and father-in-law of Garry & Jan, Ross (dec'd) & Faye. Loving pop to all his grandchildren great-grandchildren and loved brother, bother-in-law and uncle.



Family and friends of Joe are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend tomorrow Thursday 23rd May 2019 service commencing at 4.30pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 22, 2019
