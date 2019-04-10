Home
Johanna (Joan) DE JONG

Johanna (Joan) DE JONG Notice
DE JONG Johanna (Joan) Aged 87 Years, late of Toronto

Passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 7th, surrounded by the family she nurtured with a lifetime of love.



Beloved wife and lifelong soulmate of Henk. Cherished mother of Peter, Patricia, Ingrid, Kathleen (dec) and Steven. Much loved mother-in-law of Stephen, Glenn, Andre and Tracey. Adored Oma of Joel, Kate, Eilise, Monique, Alexandra, Olivia, Nicola and her great grandchildren Jai, Hayley, Joshua (dec), Emma, Ashley, Ashton, Kyaan, Lachlan, Lucas and Jordan.



Family and Friends are invited to attend the celebration of her life at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope this FRIDAY (April 12th) commencing 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
