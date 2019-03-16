|
|
SWEANEY A.M. JOHN ALEXANDER Late of Merewether
Quietly slipped away
Aged 72 Years
Loved husband of Inger, cherished father of Seth (dec'd), Rhys and Jens, father-in-law of Nina. Adored grandfather of Dean and Mae. Dear brother of Sandra Kay and Harry Harris.
Family and friends of JOHN are invited to attend a celebration of John's life at Merewether Surf Life Saving Club, Watkins St & John Pde, Merewether on FRIDAY 22nd March 2019 commencing at 2.30pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations for a commemorative bench can be made at this service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019