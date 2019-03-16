Home
JOHN ALEXANDER SWEANEY

JOHN ALEXANDER SWEANEY Notice
SWEANEY A.M. JOHN ALEXANDER Late of Merewether

Quietly slipped away

Aged 72 Years



Loved husband of Inger, cherished father of Seth (dec'd), Rhys and Jens, father-in-law of Nina. Adored grandfather of Dean and Mae. Dear brother of Sandra Kay and Harry Harris.



Family and friends of JOHN are invited to attend a celebration of John's life at Merewether Surf Life Saving Club, Watkins St & John Pde, Merewether on FRIDAY 22nd March 2019 commencing at 2.30pm.



In lieu of flowers, donations for a commemorative bench can be made at this service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
