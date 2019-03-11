|
|
GREEN JOHN ANTHONY
Late of New Lambton
Passed away peacefully
surrounded by
his immediate family
8th March 2019
Dearly loved partner of Barbara Wolff. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mitchell and Felicity, Sally and Mathew. Adored Popsy of Morrison, Auben, Ellis, Eva, Louis, and Florence. Much loved brother of Neill, Veronica and brother-in-law and uncle. John will also be sadly missed by Kay and all who knew him.
Family and friends are invited to Celebrate John's life at a Service to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 15th March 2019, commencing at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to H.M.R.I for Cancer Research may be made at the Service.
'Stay Upright'
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019