JOHN ANTHONY GREEN

Notice Condolences

JOHN ANTHONY GREEN Notice
GREEN JOHN ANTHONY

Late of New Lambton

Passed away peacefully

surrounded by

his immediate family

8th March 2019



Dearly loved partner of Barbara Wolff. Much loved father and father-in-law of Mitchell and Felicity, Sally and Mathew. Adored Popsy of Morrison, Auben, Ellis, Eva, Louis, and Florence. Much loved brother of Neill, Veronica and brother-in-law and uncle. John will also be sadly missed by Kay and all who knew him.



Family and friends are invited to Celebrate John's life at a Service to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 15th March 2019, commencing at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to H.M.R.I for Cancer Research may be made at the Service.



'Stay Upright'



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019
