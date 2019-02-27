Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for John BALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John BALL

Notice Condolences

John BALL Notice
BALL John 'Neville'

Late of Cameron Park

Passed peacefully

22nd February 2019

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved husband of Pat. Much loved father & father-in-law of Denise and Phillip, Lesley and Graeme. Cherished pop of Kiernan, Craig, Natalie and Rebecca.



The family and friends of Neville are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Friday 1st March 2019 commencing at 10.00am



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.