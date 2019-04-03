|
|
BARCLAY John 'Jock'
Late of Warners Bay
Passed peacefully
29th March 2019
Aged 85 years
Dearly loved husband of Betty. Much loved father & father-in-law of Jenny and Michael. Adored grandad of Jacob and Caleb. Loved brother-in-law and uncle.
Family and Friends of Jock are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held at St Marys Catholic Church, Bayview St, Warners Bay, this Thursday, 4th April 2019, funeral liturgy commencing at 10.00am
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 3, 2019