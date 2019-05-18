|
BENSON John Francis Passed away 16.05.2019 Aged 78 Years Late of Calvary Retirement Community, Cessnock Formerly of Greta Beloved husband of JEANETTE. A much loved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Family and Friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in The Chapel of Calvary Retirement Community, Cessnock this WEDNESDAY, 22.05.2019 at 11:00am. C. R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019