Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN GLEGHORN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN BRUCE GLEGHORN

Notice Condolences

JOHN BRUCE GLEGHORN Notice
GLEGHORN JOHN BRUCE 'Bruce'

Passed away peacefully 9th May 2019

Late of Mt Hutton

Formerly of Garden Suburb

Aged 87 Years



Dearly loved husband of Patricia. Much loved father and father in law of John (dec'd), Michael (dec'd), Lisa and David. Adored grandad of Tilleah, Hannah, and Matthew. Loving brother in law of Molly and Eileen (dec'd). Loved brother of Geoffrey (dec'd) and uncle of his family.



The Relatives and Friends of Bruce are invited to attend the Celebration of his Life in a Requiem Mass to be held at St Thomas Anglican Church, Thomas St Cardiff on THURSDAY 16th May 2019 at 1pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.