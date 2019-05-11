|
|
GLEGHORN JOHN BRUCE 'Bruce'
Passed away peacefully 9th May 2019
Late of Mt Hutton
Formerly of Garden Suburb
Aged 87 Years
Dearly loved husband of Patricia. Much loved father and father in law of John (dec'd), Michael (dec'd), Lisa and David. Adored grandad of Tilleah, Hannah, and Matthew. Loving brother in law of Molly and Eileen (dec'd). Loved brother of Geoffrey (dec'd) and uncle of his family.
The Relatives and Friends of Bruce are invited to attend the Celebration of his Life in a Requiem Mass to be held at St Thomas Anglican Church, Thomas St Cardiff on THURSDAY 16th May 2019 at 1pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019