|
|
DOHERTY John Passed away 03-04-2019 Aged 84 Years Late of Cessnock Beloved husband of ZILLAH. Loving father and father-in-law to KATHY and CRAIG, LYN and MICK. Much loved pop to CHRIS, COURTNEY, BREE and ALEX. Caring great grandfather to their Families. A dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle to the DOHERTY and CRUMP Families. Relatives and Friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be celebrated in St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Cumberland St., Cessnock this Wednesday, 10.4.2019 at 11.00am; thence for interment in the Lawn Cemetery, Aberdare. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 6, 2019