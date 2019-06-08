Home
JOHN EDGEWORTH LASSITER

Notice Condolences

JOHN EDGEWORTH LASSITER Notice
LASSITER JOHN EDGEWORTH

Late of Fern Bay, formerly of Shortland

Passed away

5th June 2019

Aged 78 years



Loved former husband of Marlene. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Glenn and Johanne, and Kim. Much loved Poppy of Michael, Dale, Jye (dec'd), Emma, Matthew, Jade, and Corey. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 14th June 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019
