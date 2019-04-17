Home
JOHN GRANT MORRISON

JOHN GRANT MORRISON Notice
MORRISON JOHN GRANT Passed away 15th April 2019

Late of Mayfield West

Aged 76 Years



Dearly loved husband of Di. Much loved father of Kathy, Peter, Andrew and father-in-law of Garry, Gayle and Elida. Loved grandfather to their families. Loving brother of Judy, Barry and Sue.



Relatives and friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall St, Broadmeadow on TUESDAY 23rd April 2019 at 10:00am. A private cremation will follow.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 17, 2019
