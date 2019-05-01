|
OPHIR John Henry 'The Barber'
Late of Charlestown
Passed away
26th April, 2019
Aged 78 Years
Loving father and father-in-law of Nick and Margaret, Andrew, Matthew and Karen, Trent and Merryn. Much loved grandfather of Ashleigh, Mitchell, Sarah, James, Emily, Molly, Tom, Colby, Hayley, Ella, William, Gerogia, and Jessy and great grandfather of Jude, Layla, Knox, Nate, and Sofia. Loved brother of Lynette Harden and Jill Howe.
The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy., Belmont this Monday 6th May, 2019. Service commencing at 12:30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 1, 2019