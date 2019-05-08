Home
JOHN JAMES BRYANT

Late of Mayfield Aged Care,

formerly of Fern Bay

Passed away peacefully

4th May 2019

Aged 89 years



Dearly loved husband of Eileen. Much loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Grant, John and Lou, and Leisa. Loving Grandad of Evan, Ebonie, Celeia, Leia, Emma, Keira, Tori, Brooke, their partners and Grandpop of his great grandchildren Ruby, Clayton, Willow, Kasey, Eli, Reid, Mason, Ivy, Sophia, and Boe. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Friday 10th May 2019, Service commencing at 9.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 8, 2019
