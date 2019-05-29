|
|
PRIESTLEY JOHN KENNETH 'JP'
Late of Holmesville,
Formerly of Cardiff
Passed away peacefully
26th May 2019
Aged 70 years
Dearly loved husband of Sharlene. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Alison, Scott, and Brett. Loving Pop of Samantha, Cassandra, Chelsea, Mitchell, Hollie, and Ashton. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
The Family and Friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Friday 31st May 2019, Service commencing at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to H.M.R.I. for Cancer Research may be made at the Service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2019