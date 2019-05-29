Home
JOHN KENNETH PRIESTLEY

Notice Condolences

JOHN KENNETH PRIESTLEY Notice
PRIESTLEY JOHN KENNETH 'JP'



Late of Holmesville,

Formerly of Cardiff

Passed away peacefully

26th May 2019

Aged 70 years



Dearly loved husband of Sharlene. Much loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Alison, Scott, and Brett. Loving Pop of Samantha, Cassandra, Chelsea, Mitchell, Hollie, and Ashton. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



The Family and Friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd, Ryhope this Friday 31st May 2019, Service commencing at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to H.M.R.I. for Cancer Research may be made at the Service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 29, 2019
