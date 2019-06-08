Home
John Maurice SHARP

Notice Condolences

John Maurice SHARP Notice
SHARP John Maurice Late of

Lake Munmorah

Formerly of

Caves Beach

Passed peacefully

3rd June 2019

Aged 74 years



Dearly loved partner of Marcia. Much loved father and father-in-law of Grant and Sue, Steane and Jacqui, Renea & Glenn. Adored grandad of Mitchel, Cassee, Kiarnie, Jyh, Dillon and Ella. Loved great grandfather of Axton, Bailey and Savannah.



Family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Tuesday 11th June 2019 commencing at 10.00am



In lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 8, 2019
