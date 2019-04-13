Home
DR. JOHN MICHAEL HEARD

HEARD DR. JOHN MICHAEL Passed away 27th March, 2019

Aged 58 Years

Late of Quorrobolong

Formerly of Coal Point



Beloved husband of LINDA. Much loved father of JESSICA and STEPHANIE, and father-in-law of GEORGE. Grandfather of ELSIE, and ROWAN. Much loved son of ELAINE and MALCOLM (Dec'd) and brother of NEIL and their families. Son-in-law of PATRICIA and JAMES (Dec'd) and their families.



Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend a funeral service to honour and celebrate the life of DR. JOHN HEARD at Christ Church Cathedral, Church Street, Newcastle on WEDNESDAY 24th April, 2019, commencing at 2pm.



LINDA and her family would like to invite you to bring a Red Rose to place with JOHN at the end of the service.



Please also consider a donation in memory of JOHN to the Epilepsy Foundation Australia. A donation box will be available at The Cathedral.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
