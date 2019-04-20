Home
MOORE "John" (Henry Thomas) Passed away peacefully 17.04.2019 Aged 90 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved husband of JEWEL. Loving father and father-in-law to ROSEMARY and MICHAEL, PETER and DEL, WARREN and KRISTIE. Much loved grandfather to SANDY, KATHRINE, HOLLY, SOPHIE, GEORGE and DENNIS. Adored great grandfather of 6. Family and Friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. Paul's Anglican Church, Lang Street Kurri Kurri this FRIDAY, 26.04.2019 at 10.00am. C.R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019
