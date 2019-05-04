Home
Services
James Murray Funeral Directors
27 Bellford Street
Broadmeadow, Newcastle, New South Wales 2292
02 4961 1435
Resources
More Obituaries for JOHN HAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOHN NEVILLE HAYES

Notice Condolences

JOHN NEVILLE HAYES Notice
HAYES JOHN NEVILLE O.A.M.

Passed away

29th April 2019

Late of Merewether

Aged 92 Years



Dearly loved husband of Shirley (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Greg and Suzanne, Sue and Michael. Loved grandfather of Olivia, Madeleine and Joshua. Loving brother of Charles (dec'd) and Jill.



Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend JOHN'S Funeral Service to be held at St Augustine's Anglican Church, Winsor St, Merewether on MONDAY 6th May 2019 at 1:00pm. A private cremation will follow.



In lieu of flowers donations to Lions District 201N3 Diabetes Foundation may be left at the service.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.