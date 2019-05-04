|
|
HAYES JOHN NEVILLE O.A.M.
Passed away
29th April 2019
Late of Merewether
Aged 92 Years
Dearly loved husband of Shirley (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Greg and Suzanne, Sue and Michael. Loved grandfather of Olivia, Madeleine and Joshua. Loving brother of Charles (dec'd) and Jill.
Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend JOHN'S Funeral Service to be held at St Augustine's Anglican Church, Winsor St, Merewether on MONDAY 6th May 2019 at 1:00pm. A private cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers donations to Lions District 201N3 Diabetes Foundation may be left at the service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 4, 2019