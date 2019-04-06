Home
O'NEILL John Daniel 'Danny' Late of West Wallsend Passed peacefully 2nd April 2019 Aged 64 years Dearly loved husband of Mirella. Much loved son of Pat (dec'd) and Heather. Loving father and father-in-law of Shaune & Rebecca, Kellie & Marcus, Elizabeth & Jeremy, and Matthew. Cherished Da of Grace, Jack and Eden. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Peggy (dec'd), James and Anne, and Jeanne. Family and Friends of Danny are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend, this Tuesday, 9th April 2019, commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 6, 2019
