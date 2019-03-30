Home
JOHN PATTERSON FERGUSON

JOHN PATTERSON FERGUSON
FERGUSON JOHN PATTERSON 'FERGO'



Late of Belmont North

Passed away peacefully

24th March 2019

Aged 75 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Gai Ferguson. Much loved father and father-in-law of Stephen and Debbie, and Kylie. Loving Pop of Jesse, and Robert. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Jean and Ken, the Robinson and Cutting families and fond uncle of their families.



The Family and Friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St.) this Wednesday 3rd April 2019, Service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 30, 2019
