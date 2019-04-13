|
|
PRICE John Late of Holmesville
Passed peacefully
9th April 2019
Aged 84 years
Dearly loved husband of Lillian. Much loved father of Jim, Joelle, Jaye-Marie and loved Pop of Jamie-Lee.
Family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held at the Uniting Church, St Helen St, Holmesville this Wednesday 17th April 2019, service commencing at 11.00am.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to the Cancer Council.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019