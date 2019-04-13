Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for John PRICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John PRICE

Notice Condolences

John PRICE Notice
PRICE John Late of Holmesville

Passed peacefully

9th April 2019

Aged 84 years



Dearly loved husband of Lillian. Much loved father of Jim, Joelle, Jaye-Marie and loved Pop of Jamie-Lee.



Family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held at the Uniting Church, St Helen St, Holmesville this Wednesday 17th April 2019, service commencing at 11.00am.



In lieu of flowers donations may be made at the service to the Cancer Council.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.