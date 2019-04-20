|
|
HORNE John Radford Late of Waratah
Passed away peacefully at home
15th April 2019
Aged 80 years
Dearly beloved husband of Wynette. Treasured father of Amanda, Sally and Lindy. Cherished brother of Bob. Greatly loved father-in-law, adored grandfather, uncle and friend.
The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held at Macquarie Life Church, corner Wentworth and Macquarie Rds, Cardiff, on Wednesday 24th April 2019, service commencing at 10.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019