Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for John HORNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Radford HORNE

Notice Condolences

John Radford HORNE Notice
HORNE John Radford Late of Waratah

Passed away peacefully at home

15th April 2019

Aged 80 years



Dearly beloved husband of Wynette. Treasured father of Amanda, Sally and Lindy. Cherished brother of Bob. Greatly loved father-in-law, adored grandfather, uncle and friend.



The family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held at Macquarie Life Church, corner Wentworth and Macquarie Rds, Cardiff, on Wednesday 24th April 2019, service commencing at 10.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.