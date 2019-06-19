|
|
LUMSDON John Robert Late of Kahibah
Died 13th June, 2019
Aged 82 Years
Dianne & Dena are very sad to advise of the passing of our beautiful and much loved husband and father. A loved brother of Margaret and brother-in-law of Gary and their families. A special man to close friends.
We invite our family and friends to join us for John's Funeral to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Friday 21st June, 2019, service commencing at 10am.
A short burial service will take place at Sandgate Cemetery, commencing at 12noon.
'A Gentle Man'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 19, 2019