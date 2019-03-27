|
|
WILSON JOHN SIDNEY Late of Swansea
Passed peacefully
at home
surrounded by
his loving family
24th March 2019
Aged 81 years
Dearly loved husband of Jean. Much loved father and father-in-law of Rob and Lisa, Ian and Sharon, Denise and Shane. Loving pop of Chloe, Baily, Breanna, Tahlia and Ambah. Proud youngest brother of 9 siblings.
Family and friends of John are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Friday 29th March 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 27, 2019