McENEARNEY Rev JOHN THOMAS 28/8/1931 - 31/5/2019 Ordained Priest 28/11/1987 Much loved son, brother, brother in law, uncle, great uncle, great great uncle, friend and respected fellow Priest of the Clergy of the Catholic Diocese of Maitland- Newcastle. Relatives and friends of Fr John are warmly invited to attend his funeral to be held at the Sacred Heart Cathedral, Hamilton this Thursday morning 6th June 2019, Requiem Mass commencing at 10.30am. Interment will follow in the Priest's section of the Sandgate Cemetery. St Mary of the Cross Mackillop pray for Him. MEIGHANS FUNERALS Ph: 4952 3099
Published in The Newcastle Herald from June 1 to June 5, 2019