ROSS JOHN WILLIAM 'JR', 'PA'
Passed away 26th June, 2019
Aged 66 Years
Late of Kurri Kurri
Much loved husband of DOROTHY. Loving father of JASON, ALISON, and MATHEW. A much loved father-in-law and Pa of Jack, Georgia, Xander, Lyrick and Baby Ross. A much loved brother and brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.
Family and friends are invited to gather in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope on TUESDAY 2nd July, 2019 at 10am to honour and celebrate JOHN's life. The family have requested in memory of JOHN, to wear casual clothing and consider a donation to the Calvary Mater Oesophageal Cancer Research unit. A donation box will be available at The Chapel.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019