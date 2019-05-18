Home
ZUHNEMER John Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family 14.05.2019 Aged 58 years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved husband of VICKI. Loving father and father-in-law to MICK and ASHLEE, ANDREA and DYLAN. Much loved by family and friends. Family and friends of JOHN are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope this MONDAY 20.05.2019 at 2:00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 18, 2019
