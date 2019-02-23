Home
SHARP Jon 'Sharpy'

Late of Ashford

Formerly of

Warners Bay

Passed peacefully

14th February, 2019

Aged 66 Years



Dearly loved husband of The Late Mary Sharp. Much loved father of Alicia, Peter, Joseph (dec'd), and Matthew. Proud Gramps of Ellie, Brody, Khy, Jaxon, Myra, Savannah, Ivy, Miesha, and Bradley. Cherished 'Baby Brother' of Vera, and Margaret, brother-in-law and uncle of his family.



The family and friends of 'Sharpy' are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Monday 25th February, 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.



'Gone Fishin'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
