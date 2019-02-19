|
|
DIMOVSKI JONCE Late of
Adamstown
Aged 69 Years
Beloved husband of Freda. Loving father, father-in-law and dedo of Deanna, Zaklina, Steven and their families. Sadly missed brother, brother-in-law and uncle.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend JONCE'S Funeral Service to be conducted at St Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, 14 School Street, Broadmeadow, this WEDNESDAY 20th January 2019 commencing at 9.30am. Thence for interment at Sangate Cemetery.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2019