JONCE DIMOVSKI

DIMOVSKI JONCE Late of

Adamstown

Aged 69 Years



Beloved husband of Freda. Loving father, father-in-law and dedo of Deanna, Zaklina, Steven and their families. Sadly missed brother, brother-in-law and uncle.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend JONCE'S Funeral Service to be conducted at St Mary's Macedonian Orthodox Church, 14 School Street, Broadmeadow, this WEDNESDAY 20th January 2019 commencing at 9.30am. Thence for interment at Sangate Cemetery.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 19, 2019
