Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for JOSEPH THOMSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JOSEPH ALEXANDER THOMSON

Notice Condolences

JOSEPH ALEXANDER THOMSON Notice
THOMSON JOSEPH ALEXANDER

Late of Amaroo Aged Care,

Formerly of Mt Hutton

Passed away peacefully

29th March 2019

Aged 84 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Jan Thomson. Much loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Sue, David and Debbie, Ian and Jocelyn, Jenny and Bob. Loving Grandfather of Darcy, Jackson, Kirsty, Jarrad, and Kaitlyn (dec'd). Loved sister of Margaret Jacobs and uncle of Lyn Jacobs and Dana O'Connell. Loved brother-in-law of Bob and Graham Adams.



The Relatives and Friends of JOE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in The Willows Uniting Church, 342 Hillsborough Rd, Warners Bay (next to the bowling alley) this Friday 5th April 2019, Service commencing at 2.00pm.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.