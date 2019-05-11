Home
Services
France Family Funerals
45 Stockton Street
Nelson Bay, New South Wales 2315
4981 4488
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph OAKES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Henry OAKES

Notice Condolences

Joseph Henry OAKES Notice
OAKES Joseph Henry 9th May 2019

Aged 79 years

Of Edgeworth

Formerly of Glendale



Dearly loved husband of Coral (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law of Christopher and Min, Shelly and Chris, Ed and Karen, Joey and Gareth. Much loved Grandad and Poppy to his grandchildren Loving Uncle to his family.



Family and Friends are invited to attend JOE's Funeral Mass to be held at St Thomas' Anglican Church, Cnr Thomas and Newcastle Streets, Cardiff on WEDNESDAY 15th May 2019 at 1.00pm. A private cremation will follow.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.