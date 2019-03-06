Home
MANNING Joseph 'Joe'

Late of Wallsend

Passed peacefully

4th March 2019

Aged 61 years



Dearly loved father of Sharna and Gaibrielle. Proud poppy Joe of Bridie, Rylee, Kelsey, Caitlin and Tyler. Loved son of the late Pat Manning and Patricia. Adored brother of his 10 siblings.



Family and friends of Joe are invited to attend his funeral to be held in St Patricks Catholic Church, Macquarie St, Wallsend this Thursday 7th March 2019, Requiem Mass to commencing at 11.00 am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 6, 2019
