|
|
MANNING Joseph 'Joe'
Late of Wallsend
Passed peacefully
4th March 2019
Aged 61 years
Dearly loved father of Sharna and Gaibrielle. Proud poppy Joe of Bridie, Rylee, Kelsey, Caitlin and Tyler. Loved son of the late Pat Manning and Patricia. Adored brother of his 10 siblings.
Family and friends of Joe are invited to attend his funeral to be held in St Patricks Catholic Church, Macquarie St, Wallsend this Thursday 7th March 2019, Requiem Mass to commencing at 11.00 am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 6, 2019