ROSSETTI Joseph 21/4/79 - 19/9/1992 Of all the special gifts in life, However great or small, to have you as a brother was the greatest gift of all. May the winds of love blow softly and whisper in your ear, I love and miss you Joseph and wish that you were here. No matter how life changes or what I do a Special place within my heart is always kept for you. Love forever Your brother Vince, sister-in-law Toni, your nieces Maddison and Amber and family.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 20, 2019