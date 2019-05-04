|
DERKSEN JOSEPHINE Late of Walllsend
Passed peacefully
3rd May 2019
Aged 80 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Martin. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Martin and Alinda, Dennise and Craig. Devoted grandmother of Mitchell and Candice, Chelsea and Shaun, cherished great-grandmother of Harvey. Loving sister, sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt and loved by their families.
The family and friends of Jo are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend on Tuesday 7th May 2019 service commencing 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 4, 2019