|
|
SIMMONS Josephine Elizabeth (Josie) 11th May 2019
Late of Beresfield, formerly of Tarro.
Dearly loved wife of Harry (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Beth, Glen and Sue, Leonie and Ken, Mary and Gary. Adored grandmother and great grandmother. Will be sadly missed by all their families.
Aged 92 Years
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Josie's life this Friday 17th May 2019 commencing 2.00pm at Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield.
