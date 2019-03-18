MAIN



"Josh"



Joshua Michael



08/03/1994 - 18/03/2012



We thought we saw you



In the crowd



They walked like you



Their stance was proud



Their hair the same



Their profile too



We really thought it could be you.



Then we remembered



You were gone



Our hearts fell flat



As we walked on.



We see your face



Wherever we go



Guess we just thought



That you should know



Still hear your laugh



And see your smile



Though you've been gone



For quiet a while



We miss you more



Than words can say



Wish it had been you



That we saw today.



Miss you Josh, love always



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2019