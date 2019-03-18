Home
Joshua MAIN


1994 - 2012 In Memoriam Condolences
Joshua MAIN In Memoriam
MAIN

"Josh"

Joshua Michael

08/03/1994 - 18/03/2012

We thought we saw you

In the crowd

They walked like you

Their stance was proud

Their hair the same

Their profile too

We really thought it could be you.

Then we remembered

You were gone

Our hearts fell flat

As we walked on.

We see your face

Wherever we go

Guess we just thought

That you should know

Still hear your laugh

And see your smile

Though you've been gone

For quiet a while

We miss you more

Than words can say

Wish it had been you

That we saw today.

Miss you Josh, love always

Mum, Dad and Ebony.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2019
