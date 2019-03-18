|
|
"Josh"
Joshua Michael
08/03/1994 - 18/03/2012
We thought we saw you
In the crowd
They walked like you
Their stance was proud
Their hair the same
Their profile too
We really thought it could be you.
Then we remembered
You were gone
Our hearts fell flat
As we walked on.
We see your face
Wherever we go
Guess we just thought
That you should know
Still hear your laugh
And see your smile
Though you've been gone
For quiet a while
We miss you more
Than words can say
Wish it had been you
That we saw today.
Miss you Josh, love always
Mum, Dad and Ebony.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 18, 2019