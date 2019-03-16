Home
DILLON Joy Valerie nee Absalom Passed away peacefully and gracefully at home in Chelmer (QLD) on 11th March, 2019 after reaching 90 years of age. Formerley of Hillsborough, Baerami and Bonogin (QLD). Wife of Cliff (dec) and wonderful mother and mother-in-law to Mick & Thea, Julie & Greg. Proud and loving grandmother and great grandmother. A private cremation was held on 14th March, 2019. Some summer night, I shall fall asleep and wake in the country over the range.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Mar. 16, 2019
