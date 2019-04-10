Home
JOY MARY WALKER

JOY MARY WALKER Notice
WALKER JOY MARY (Nee FINDLAY)

Late of

Mayfield West

Passed away

7th April 2019

Aged 85 years



Dearly loved wife of the late Bill. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Denise (dec'd), William and Harumi, and Lindsay. Loved grandmother of Michael and Kristen. Loving sister of Marie, Bobby, Johnny and their famlies. Will be missed by the Morton, McShane, Findlay families and all her dear friends.



Joy's family and friends are invited to attend her funeral service to be held in St Andrew's Anglican Church, Church St, Mayfield this Friday 12th April 2019 service commencing at 10am. Followed by a private cremation.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 10, 2019
