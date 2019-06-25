|
SHAW Joy Lenore Formerly Sr. Joy Bint Wallsend District Hospital Late of Warners Bay Passed away 20th June, 2019 Aged 87 Years Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Fiona and John, Andrew and Rose. Loving grandma of Jack, Harry, and Jasmine. Wonderful friend to many. The family and friends of Joy are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Cessnock Rd., Ryhope this Thursday 27th June, 2019. Service commencing at 2pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 25, 2019