ADAMS (Nee: Johnston) Joyce Late of Koombahla Elermore Vale
Formerly of Wallsend
Passed peacefully
20th February 2019
Aged 100 years
Dearly loved wife of The late Jack Adams. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Judith, Joanne and John. Adored nan of Melissa, Angelique, Peter, Cassandra, Tony, Joel, Mathew, Clare & old nan of 9.
The family and friends of Joyce are invited to attend a celebration of her life in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 25th February 2019 service commencing at 12.00 noon
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019