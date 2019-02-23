Home
ADAMS (Nee: Johnston) Joyce Late of Koombahla Elermore Vale

Formerly of Wallsend

Passed peacefully

20th February 2019

Aged 100 years



Dearly loved wife of The late Jack Adams. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Judith, Joanne and John. Adored nan of Melissa, Angelique, Peter, Cassandra, Tony, Joel, Mathew, Clare & old nan of 9.



The family and friends of Joyce are invited to attend a celebration of her life in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Monday 25th February 2019 service commencing at 12.00 noon



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
