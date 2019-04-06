|
Black Joyce Nova Late of Cardiff Passed away 1/4/2019 Aged 97 Much loved wife to Douglas (dec). Caring mother to Dennis and Tony Mother in-law to Renata. Nana to Darren (dec), Dean (dec), Simon, Adam, Clint, Christopher, Justin, Callan and Ethan. Great nana to Jacob, Michaela, Nevaeh and Cali. A private service was held for Joyce as per her wishes. Family would like to thank the staff at Grove House Cardiff for their care and support for Joyce. In care of Dailey Family Funerals Ph: 4956 4221
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Apr. 6, 2019