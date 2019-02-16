|
|
NEAL Joyce Elaine Charlton Late of Wallsend
Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Aged 80 Years
Dearly loved wife of the late Kevin Neal. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharon and Nigel. Loving Nan of Tegan and Michael, Courtney and Kate, Elisa and Dylan, and Anderson. Loved sister of Bob (dec'd.).
Joyce's family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris Street, Wallsend this Wednesday 20th February, 2019 commencing at 2:30pm.
Special thanks to Joyce's friends, Dr. Max Lenzer and the staff at Andrew Nash Clinic, Dr. Geoff Tyler, and the staff on Hill ward at LMPH and the Palliative Care staff.
Forever in Our Hearts
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Feb. 16, 2019