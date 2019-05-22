|
|
LEDGERWOOD (nee McLoughlin) JOYCE Passed away
peacefully 19.5.2019
Aged 91 Years
Much loved wife of Bill. Loving mother and mother in law of Bruce and Keri, Tim and Jill, Dennis and Pauline, Kate and Mark. Adored Nanna to her 8 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
With us eternally.
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of JOYCE'S Life at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St, Broadmeadow this SATURDAY 25th May 2019 at 11:00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on May 22, 2019