Joyce Norma CHERRY

Joyce Norma CHERRY Notice
CHERRY Joyce Norma Passed away

peacefully

27th June 2019

Late of Belmont North



Aged 93 Years



Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Diane and Denis, Chris and Trevor. Adored grandma of Tracy, Shane and Trish, Donna and Kerri (dec'd). Much loved grandma Joyce of her great grandchildren. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of JOYCE's life this WEDNESDAY 3rd July 2019 in the chapel of Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on June 29, 2019
